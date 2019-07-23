There was something in the air at Lindquist Field on Tuesday night.
Ninety-nine percent of the time it was a baseball off the bat of an Ogden Raptors player.
The Pioneer League's top offense plastered the Grand Junction Rockies 11-4 to improve to 29-7 overall.
After four innings, the Raptors had scored nine runs on 13 hits. They ended with 18 hits that scored the 11 runs.
And they could've had more, but they left 11 runners on base.
Even a majority of their outs were hard-hit balls that forced Rockies' fielders to come up with amazing defensive plays just to keep the water from bursting through the dam.
In particular, center field and right field were popular destinations for a game that took three batters to morph into a home run derby.
Brandon Lewis started the proceedings with a two-run shot over the highest part of the outfield fence in the first inning.
Andrew Shaps matched Lewis with a two-run bomb of his own to make it a 4-1 Ogden lead in the third inning.
Sauryn Lao guided a two-run homer to dead-center field in the fourth and Jimmy Titus spun an opposite-field, solo homer to right field a couple minutes later.
Thanks to an 18-for-41 performance at the plate Tuesday, the Raptors bumped their season batting average up to .302 from .297. The 11 runs means Ogden is now averaging 8.5 runs per game.
Starter Kevin Malisheski lasted six innings and struck out eight batters against three earned runs and two walks allowed. He picked up his third win in a row after starting the year 2-2.
Ogden pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts against just two walks and made sure the Rockies' 10 hits didn't do extra damage.
Relief pitchers Drew Finley and Corey Merrill combined in the eighth and ninth innings to allow zero hits and strike out three.
Andy Pages batted 2 for 4 with one RBI and a double. He was also hit by a pitch for the sixth time in six games.
Lewis added another homer in the seventh to cap a 4-for-5, four-RBI, two-homer night. Zac Ching hit 3 for 4 with a walk and two doubles
Ryan Ward batted 3 for 5 with a double and a stolen base.
Everybody in the Raptors' lineup got a hit except for catcher Ramon Rodriguez, who flared a sacrifice fly to right field in the third.
The Raptors have one more meeting with Grand Junction on Wednesday before a curious three-game set with Orem, featuring one game on the road (Thursday) and two at home (Friday and Saturday).
There were no player transactions reported on Tuesday. The announced attendance was 5,456, bringing the Raptors' season average to 3,769. It helps close a huge gap in the attendance race, led by Rocky Mountain's average of 3,830.