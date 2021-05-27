Two big innings fueled the Ogden Raptors in a 17-8 blowout win of the Great Falls Voyagers as the two teams opened their six-game series Thursday night in Great Falls.
The Raptors (3-1) took a 5-0 lead in the second inning when outfielder Jakob Goldfarb hit a three-run home run.
Catcher Tim Susnara got the first of his four RBIs in the third inning when Frankie Jezioro singled, stole second, and Susnara doubled him in.
He got the other three with a three-run homer to kick off a six-run rally in the fifth inning with two outs.
Cory Wills singled in Raul Shah, then Ernie Geraci pushed two runs across when his grounder to third base was booted, making it 12-3.
Shah hit a two-out, two-run double in the sixth for a 14-3 margin, and infielder Nick Michaels hit his team's third homer of the game in the seventh, a two-run shot, for a 16-4 advantage.
Michaels scored four runs in the win. Michaels, Susnara, Jezioro, Pavin Parks and Josh Broughton each totaled two hits.
Mitchell Miller got the win on the mound, giving up two runs in three innings of middle relief.
The two teams continue the series Friday with a doubleheader of seven-inning games that start at 6 p.m.