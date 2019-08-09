OGDEN — After four days off due to the All-Star break and a rainout, the Ogden Raptors were finally back in action Friday, hosting the Idaho Falls Chukars in a doubleheader.
With Friday's regularly scheduled game being the popular Military Affairs Night, where new cadets from Hill Air Force Base are sworn in, among other moments to honor members of the military, a crowd of 5,329 watched Game 1.
Game 2 began at 8:20 p.m. This story will be updated when Game 2 concludes.
RAPTORS 8, CHUKARS 3
Idaho Falls outfielder Isaiah Henry blasted a three-run homer in the second inning to put the visitors up 3-0, but it was all Raptors after that in Game 1.
Andy Pages and Sauryn Lao both hit two-run homers in the third inning and Ogden totaled 13 hits in the seven-inning contest.
Those homers put the Raptors up 4-3.
In the fifth inning, Zac Ching hit an RBI double and Ramon Rodriguez drove in two with a double to account for the final 8-3 tally.
Pages drove in three runs to lead Ogden at the plate. Andrew Shaps, hitting one spot ahead of Pages, hit 2 for 3 and scored twice on Pages hits. Ching hit 3 for 3. Brandon Lewis also had two hits.
Elio Serrano turned in five quality innings on the mound for Ogden, giving up three of his four hits in the third inning when Henry homered. Otherwise, he struck out five and walked one.
Jeff Belge and Nick Robertson each pitched a hitless, scoreless inning to close the Raptors win.
TRANSACTIONS
Four days off and clearing the All-Star game meant several roster moves by the Dodgers impacting the Raptors.
Infielder and 2018 Raptor Jacob Amaya was called up from single-A to high-A, so Ogden All-Star infielder Sam McWilliams was called up to single-A Great Lakes to fill his spot.
From the Arizona League, infielder Jorbit Vivas, outfielder Aldrich De Jongh and pitcher Jacob Cantleberry were all called up to Ogden.
Vivas, 18, hit .357 in 30 AZL games. De Jongh, 20, hit .305 in 32 AZL games. Cantleberry allowed two earned runs in 13.1 innings (1.35 ERA), had 19 strikeouts to three walks, and AZL opponents batted .152 against him.
Outfielder Brandon Wulff, who hit .148 with 17 RBIs in 20 games for the Raptors, was sent to the AZL.