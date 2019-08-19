COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jorbit Vivas and Brandon Lewis each drove in a run in the 10th inning to secure a 3-2 win for the Ogden Raptors on Monday against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
The Raptors are now 44-14. They'll go for the series win against the Vibes Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
Catcher Ramon Rodriguez drove in the Raptors' first run in the fifth inning. Starting pitcher Alfredo Tavarez went 5 2/3 innings with one earned run allowed. Tavarez walked four and struck out six.
The Raptors had 12 hits — all singles — and batted 3 for 8 with runners in scoring position while stranding nine runners on base. Each time they got a hit with RISP, though, Ogden made it count.
Lewis hit 3 for 5 while Alrich De Jongh and Jon Littell batted 2 for 4.
This year's 13th-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher Jacob Cantleberry, pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and closed out a nervy game once RMV started to rally in the bottom of the 10th.