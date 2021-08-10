It took four hours and 16 minutes plus holding off a late comeback, but the Ogden Raptors left Idaho Falls with a 14-10 win Monday night that ended at 11:31 p.m.
Ogden won the first game of the series, then lost the next four before winning Monday. The Raptors scored five runs before IDF came to bat, thanks to four consecutive RBI base hits by Pavin Parks, Nick Michaels, Raul Shah and Owen Taylor, and then an RBI groundout by Nico Pacheco.
Not to be outdone, the Chukars scored five in the bottom of the second to tie the game, chasing Raptors pitcher Mark Mixon out of the game.
That looked to be the last sign of resistance from Idaho Falls as Ogden scored nine unanswered runs, starting with three in the third inning that all came via bases-loaded walks.
The Raptors' 14 runs were scored with 14 hits, only one of which was a triple and two of which were doubles. Leading 14-5 heading to the bottom of the ninth inning around 11 p.m., Idaho Falls made a comeback attempt.
Two RBI singles, a sacrifice fly and two more RBI singles ensured the Chukars scored five runs while batting around the order. Two of the runs were scored with two outs.
Ogden pitcher John Timmons came in for the final two batters, giving up an RBI single and then striking out Sam Little, who led off the inning, to end the game.
Parks hit 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Nine Raptors players tallied one RBI. Outfielder Cory Wills, who was signed Monday, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three. Tate Budnick also pitched two relief innings with three K's for the Raptors.
Ogden returns home this week to face the Billings Mustangs for six games.
MONDAY SCORES
Ogden 14, Idaho Falls 10
Great Falls 5, Rocky Mountain 4
Great Falls 8, Rocky Mountain 5
Boise 17, Grand Junction 7
Billings 8, Missoula 7
STANDINGS
SOUTH
Boise, 12-9
Grand Junction, 10-11
Ogden, 9-12
Rocky Mountain, 5-16
NORTH
Billings, 15-6
Idaho Falls, 13-8
Missoula, 12-9
Great Falls, 8-13