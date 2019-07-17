After a historic string of winning over the last two seasons, the Ogden Raptors have surged into 2019 with an unprecedented start.
The relentless Raptors used tough pitching and timely hitting to defeat the Missoula Osprey 9-0 on Wednesday night, clinching the Pioneer League South Division's first-half championship and a spot in September's playoffs.
The Raptors, now 25-6 after sweeping an eight-game road trip, have tallied the best start to a season in the franchise's 26-year history, clinching the half title with a whopping seven games remaining.
Ogden has also won what is believed to be a franchise-best 10 straight games, victorious in 20 of their last 22 contests.
Starting pitcher Kevin Malisheski set the tone on the mound Wednesday by retiring the first 11 batters he faced before Tristen Carranza singled with two outs in the fourth inning.
After the perfect start for the Ogden starter, the Osprey (15-16) got runners to second base in the fourth through sixth innings, but Malisheski peppered strikeouts throughout his start to pitch around the threats.
In the end, Malisheski threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out eight.
The league's top home-run hitting team emerged in the sixth to create a cushion when Jimmy Titus hit a two-run homer then, with two outs, catcher Marco Hernandez hit a solo shot for a 6-0 Raptors lead.
The game was scoreless through two innings before Ogden opened the third frame with four consecutive hits. First baseman Justin Yurchak had an RBI double and outfielder Ryan Ward an RBI single in the sequence to build a 2-0 lead.
Nelfri Contreras, Mark Mixon and Reza Aleaziz each threw one inning to follow Malisheski to keep the shutout. Ogden pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Outside of Titus' two-run homer, six other Raptors recorded a single RBI. Ward led the Raptors with three hits. Andy Pages, Yurchak, Titus and Hernandez each had two hits.
The Raptors have outscored opponents 109-38 during the 10-game win streak.
Ogden has Thursday off before playing eight of its next nine games at home, beginning with a six-game homestand from July 19-24. The first half ends with a one-game stop in Orem on July 25.