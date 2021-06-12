A game tied 4-4 after six innings soon became a blowout win for the first-place Ogden Raptors, stopping a two-game skid with a 23-7 victory Saturday night over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs.
Ogden scored 22 of its runs after the fifth inning, tying the ballgame 4-4 in the sixth when Josh Broughton singled in two runs and Miguel Tejada Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Raptors (16-3) created separation in a seven-run seventh that included a bases-loaded triple from Frankie Jezioro, who then scored on a double from Jakob Goldfarb, who then scored on a Raul Shah single.
Things got out of hand in the top of the ninth. It was only 13-6 when the Vibes recorded two outs in the frame, but the Raptors proceeded to push across 10 runs with two outs. Goldfarb cleared the loaded bases with a hit as part of the rally that included two Rocky Mountain errors.
Goldfarb, Broughton and Jezioro, Ogden's outfielders, each tallied three RBIs. Designated hitter David Maberry hit 4 for 5 to push his season average to .625 in nine games.
Cole Stringer struck out eight and walked one in a start of 4 2/3 innings for Ogden, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. Mark Mixon earned the win in 2 1/3 innings of middle relief, allowing five hits and two earned runs.
The late-inning surge erased a great start from Vibes (7-12) starter Aron Solis. He had Ogden bats in check for what looked like a third-straight game for his team, giving up three hits and one unearned run, striking out seven and walking two in five innings.
The two teams play the fifth game of the six-game series at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.