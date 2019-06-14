An hour before first pitch, the line of fans to get into Lindquist Field stretched down Lincoln Avenue almost to 24th Street.

The Ogden Raptors drew 5,365 fans Friday night, their largest crowd for a home opener since 2011 when 5,439 fans packed the ballpark to watch Ogden lose 7-6 to Idaho Falls in 10 innings.

Here are some sights and sounds from a vibrant opening night as the Raptors opened their season with a resounding 12-0 win against Grand Junction.

EARLY-SEASON STATS ARE HILARIOUSLY INFLATED

Fans heard the named Justin Yurchak a lot Friday night. The first baseman in his third year of professional baseball had a monster night, hitting 4 for 4 with two doubles and two home runs.

That was good for a 3.000 slugging percentage and a 4.000 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage). Slugging percentage is calculated by dividing the amount of total bases gained by a player by the number of at-bats the player had.

Yurchak’s two home runs were good for eight total bases and the two doubles were good for four bases, adding up to 12 total bases in four at-bats, hence the 3.000 number. Put it this way: he averaged a triple in his four at-bats.

Put another way: the highest current slugging percentage in Major League Baseball is .749.

ATTENDANCE HISTORY

The benefit of having a home opener on a Friday night was obviously a high attendance. The 5,365 was higher than last year’s 4,833 fans that came to watch the 2018 season opener against Orem on a Tuesday.

In fact, Ogden’s attendance for home openers has steadily increased since its 2014 opener against Grand Junction when 3,378 fans came to watch. The year before, in 2013 against Idaho Falls, the Raptors drew 5,350 fans to their home opener on a Saturday night.

The 2019 home opener was the first time since 2014 that the Raptors had a home opener on a weekend. They’ve opened on a Tuesday (2018), a Wednesday (2017), a Monday (2016) and a Thursday (2015) in that time period.

It was a mostly happy crowd, too, helped by a blowout win that started early.

The only thing that drew boos from the crowd was when one set of stadium lights had to be left on during the fireworks show. The fireworks made up for the boos very quickly.

SIGHTS, SOUNDS AND QUIRKS

The whiteboard on the southwest end of the stadium that shows the season attendance, game lineups and season standings hadn’t been erased since the end of last season.

For those keeping track, the final Raptors game last season was on Sept. 8 against the same Grand Junction Rockies.

That was 278 days ago. The whiteboard marker industry probably doesn’t know how to feel about this: the markers’ ink has longevity, but maybe too much longevity.

To the tune of “Take me out to the Ball Game,” a man standing on the left-field spectator deck instead sang, “Take me out to some munchies.”