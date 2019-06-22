OGDEN — Much like Ogden made a mid-inning move Friday to defeat Orem, the Owlz returned the favor Saturday night to claim a 7-4 win at Lindquist Field.
Ogden starter Alfredo Tavarez pitched out of a few jams, throwing five innings while giving up two runs and six hits, striking out three. He left the game with a 3-2 lead.
But Orem (4-5) struck in the sixth against new pitcher Yeison Cespedes. Owlz catcher Mario Sanjur hit his second RBI double of the game to tie it 3-3.
Then, in a rare, possible Lindquist Field first, Jeremiah Jackson drove a shot to straightaway center. It did not go over the wall, but rather through a gap atop a gate inside the centerfield fence for a ground-rule double, scoring one for a 4-3 lead. D’Shawn Knowles hit a sacrifice fly to round out the rally and put Orem ahead 5-3.
Ogden (5-4) second baseman Jimmy Titus got his first professional hit in the seventh, a solo homer, to make it 5-4.
But Knowles hit a two-run homer in the ninth to account for the final.
Tre Todd hit a two-run, no-doubt homer in the second inning to briefly put Ogden up 2-1. Todd had two of Ogden’s six hits. Orem pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.
The two teams finish their four-game series at 4 p.m. Sunday. Ogden has Monday off before an eight-game road trip.