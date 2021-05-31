First baseman Owen Taylor batted 6 for 7 and drove in eight runs to lead an Ogden Raptors onslaught Monday afternoon in a marathon 31-11 win over the Great Falls Voyagers to complete a six-game road sweep.
Most of the damage came in a 15-run fourth inning that saw the league-leading Raptors (8-1) bat through their order more than twice. Taylor singled in a run in his first at-bat of the inning, and doubled with the bases loaded to drive in three more later in the fourth.
Infielder Caine Agis got the win on the mound, giving up two earned runs in two innings of middle relief.
Ogden tacked on eight runs in the ninth for good measure, getting two-run homers from Taylor and Pavin Parks, plus a two-run triple from Niko Pacheco.
Parks drove in four runs, and Raul Shah added to his Pioneer League lead (21) with three RBIs.
Ogden totaled 29 hits, and Great Falls (0-9) compounded the rallies with seven errors.
FIRST FULL HOMESTAND
After a travel day Tuesday, the Raptors begin their first full, six-game homestand of the season Wednesday, hosting the South Division's second-place team in the Grand Junction Rockies (5-4).