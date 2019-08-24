The Ogden Raptors' quest for a new wins record will be stretched out a few more games after dropping a pair to end a long road trip.
The Grand Junction Rockies jumped on Ogden starter Jeronimo Castro early and the Raptors' offense couldn't recover quickly enough as the home team won 7-5 on Saturday at Suplizio Field.
In fact, it was 7-1 through seven innings. In the eighth, Jon Littell hit an RBI double and Andrew Shaps drove in a run on a groundout to make it 7-3.
In the ninth, Aldrich De Jongh led off with a triple and scored on a groundout to close the gap to 7-4 for Ogden (46-16, 15-9).
It got a little more interesting in the ninth when Jorbit Vivas doubled with two outs and Sauryn Lao singled him in, bringing up Ryan Ward as the potential tying run. But Ward grounded out to end the game.
Before that, it was all Rockies (29-33, 10-14). Christian Koss hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Grand Junction never looked back.
Ronaiker Palma drove in two with a single in the fourth, then Bladimir Restituyo scored two on a double in the seventh for the Rockies to put the game out of reach.
At 46-16, the Raptors still seek the next two wins that will tie and then set a new franchise record for single-season victories. With 14 games remaining, it's still likely a new record will be set given the team wins three-quarters of its games.
Ogden still holds a 3.5-game lead in the second-half standings of the South Division.
And perhaps that new record will come at Lindquist Field. The Raptors have Sunday off before a five-game homestand (plus bonus baseball) starting Monday.
TWO GAMES TUESDAY
The Raptors will host two games Tuesday due to its game a week prior being suspended by rain in Colorado Springs.
Ogden and the Rocky Mountain Vibes will play a game rained out Tuesday, Aug. 20, by resuming it Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Lindquist Field.
That game will resume at 5 p.m. with the Raptors leading 1-0 on a first-inning home run by Andy Pages. It will pick up in the bottom of the fourth with the Vibes batting as the home team.
When that game concludes, the night’s regularly scheduled game between the two teams will follow with the Raptors as the home team, though shortened to seven innings.
Entry to the first game is free for those with tickets to Tuesday’s regularly scheduled contest.