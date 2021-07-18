Each time the Ogden Raptors gained control of Sunday's hot, evening matchup at Lindquist Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars wrested it back.
The visiting Chukars prevailed 11-9 thanks to a five-run eighth inning, despite Los Carnívoros (as the Raptors wore their Spanish-language uniforms) outhitting Idaho Falls 15-11 and mounting two potential rallies in the final two innings.
Ogden (30-20, 1-1) led 1-0 and 2-1 early before IF posted a five-run fourth inning to go up 6-2. Ogden regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Owen Taylor and Josh Broughton each delivered bases-loaded, two-run singles to put Ogden ahead 7-6.
The Chukars (35-15, 1-1) answered immediately in the top of the eighth, getting to reliever John Timmins for two runs after Timmins had pitched a clean seventh. Chris Campbell couldn't stop the bleeding, giving up a three-run homer to Matt Feinstein, and Idaho Falls led 11-7.
Taylor tallied another bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring one, but Kyle Kaufman ended the potential game-changing rally by grounding into a double play.
Jack Johnson led off the bottom of the ninth with a triple to right field and Jakob Goldfarb walked with one out. Andy Armstrong grounded out, scoring Johnson to make it 11-9, but Pavin Parks grounded out as the potential tying run to end the game.
Broughton hit 3 for 5 to lead Ogden, driving in two runs, with Taylor driving in three.
Ogden designated hitter David Maberry, the league's leading hitter now at .483, tallied two hits. He extended his hitting streak to 25 games with an RBI double in the first inning. He also drew two walks, upping his league-best on-base percentage to .578.
Timmins took the loss and Mason Alexander, who pitched 2/3 of an inning in the seventh, got the win. Feinstein drove in four runs for the Chukars.
Nick Michaels hit a solo homer for Ogden, his fourth of the season.
The two teams play the final game of the series at 7 p.m. Monday.
SUNDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 11, Ogden 9
Grand Junction 13, Rocky Mountain 7
Billings 12, Missoula 8
Great Falls 6, Boise 5
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
*Missoula 1-1
Idaho Falls 1-1
Great Falls 1-1
Billings 1-1
SOUTH
Grand Junction 2-0
*Ogden 1-1
Boise 1-1
Rocky Mountain 0-2
* — denotes first-half champion