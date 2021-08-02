Last week, the Ogden Raptors found themselves down by several runs against Great Falls only to come back and win 9-8.
They were down again early on Monday night in the series finale, but it stayed that way as the Voyagers left town with a 9-3 win and broke Ogden's four-game win streak, but the Raptors had already won the series with their win Sunday.
Overall it was a welcome turnaround for an Ogden team that's been in poor form between the end of the first half of the season and the start of the second half.
Great Falls scored four times in the second inning on Monday and four more times in the fourth to put Ogden in an 8-1 hole.
Reese Alexiades, an outfielder signed last week after coming to the Pioneer League tryout camp, hit 2 for 2 and that included his first home run for the team.
He was the only Raptor with multiple hits. Great Falls starter Grey Lyttle went six innings and allowed three hits with eight strikeouts, while Ogden used seven total pitchers. Monday's paid attendance was 3,274 fans. The Raptors are on the road all week at Idaho Falls.
MONDAY SCORES
Great Falls 9, Ogden 3
Billings 9, Rocky Mountain 8
Missoula 8, Grand Junction 1
Missoula 12, Grand Junction 8
STANDINGS
SOUTH
Grand Junction, 9-5
Ogden, 7-8
Boise, 6-8
Rocky Mountain, 3-12
NORTH
Billings, 11-4
Idaho Falls, 9-5
Missoula, 9-5
Great Falls, 4-11