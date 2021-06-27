The Ogden Raptors gave up four runs in the eighth inning immediately after tying the game, losing a Sunday evening affair 10-6 to the Missoula Paddleheads at Ogren Park.
The Raptors (22-10) scored three runs in the third on a bases-loaded double from Josh Broughton but the Paddleheads (22-10) scored three in the bottom half of the frame to tie it 3-3.
After falling behind 6-3, Ogden got a solo home run from Frankie Jezioro in the seventh to make it 6-4. In the eighth, a Kyle Kaufman sacrifice fly scored Pavin Parks and Chuck Steele later scored to tie it 6-6.
Raptors pitcher Chris Campbell was doomed to start the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases of Paddleheads with a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a single to start Missoula's game-winning rally. Campbell took the loss in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Jezioro was the only Raptor with multiple hits, going 2 for 2 after subbing in to pinch hit when he homered in the seventh.
The two teams conclude the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
SUNDAY SCORES
Missoula 10, Ogden 6
Grand Junction 11, Great Falls 7
Boise 8, Billings 5
STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 22-10
Idaho Falls 21-10
Great Falls 13-19
Billings 11-21
SOUTH
Ogden 22-10
Grand Junction 16-16
Boise 14-18
Rocky Mountain 8-23