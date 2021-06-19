OGDEN — After claiming an exciting win Friday night to grab a game over league-leading Missoula, the Ogden Raptors shifted gears by welcoming the South Division's last-place team in the Boise Hawks to Lindquist Field.
But Boise looked great Saturday night. Starting pitcher Mitch Lines gave up four hits in seven innings, the Raptors committed five errors in the first six innings, and the Hawks cruised to an 11-3 win.
Jakob Goldfarb led off with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, his Pioneer League-leading eighth dinger, to get Ogden (19-6) on the board for a 1-1 score. Josh Broughton singled to follow but was later doubled off on a line drive.
The Raptors didn't get another hit until the seventh inning and, in the second, two hitters who reached via walk were put out on the basepaths. Lines faced one over the minimum through six innings.
Meanwhile, Boise (8-17) slowly grew its lead, with Ogden pitchers Anthony Donatella and Chris Campbell unable to slow a tide of hits compounded by Raptors errors.
After errors helped Boise to a 2-1 lead, Wladimir Galindo hit a solo shot to right field for a 3-1 advantage after three. In the sixth, Antoine Mistico hit a two-run double and later scored on a single as part of a five-run inning to lead 9-1. Roby Enriquez singled in Hidekel Gonzalez for a 10-1 advantage in the seventh.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, first baseman David Maberry ended Ogden's hitting drought with a double to right field, though he was helped when Mistico lost the ball in the night sky. Raul Shah eventually singled him in to make it 10-2.
Maberry worked a nine-pitch at-bat into an RBI single in the ninth, scoring Miguel Tejada Jr., for the final run of the game.
Maberry's 2-for-4 night brings his league-leading batting average down to .549.
In all, Boise outhit Ogden 16-6 in a convincing victory. Ogden's division lead is lessened to nine games as Grand Junction won Saturday in Billings.
The two teams play again at 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.