OREM — For the second time this season, field conditions at an opposing venue forced an Ogden Raptors game to be postponed.
Ogden’s game at the Orem Owlz scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed until Wednesday. According to a post by the Owlz on social media, it was a “water incident.”
The teams will now play a doubleheader Wednesday at Orem with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
On June 27, the Raptors’ game at Grand Junction was canceled due to a large hole in the field.
MONDAY Ogden 14, Orem 5
On Monday, the Raptors improved to 11-5 this season with a dominating 14-5 win that included a six-run seventh inning and a five-run ninth inning.
Ogden led 3-2 going into the seventh before Andy Pages homered, Joe Vranesh scored on a bases-loaded walk and Zac Ching hit a grand slam.
In the ninth leading 9-3, Justin Yurchak hit a three-run homer and Sam McWilliams hit a two-run blast.
Yurchak batted 4 for 5 with six RBIs and two home runs. As a team, the Raptors hit five.
Kevin Malisheski pitched six innings and allowed two unearned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.