OGDEN — Wednesday was the right day to come to Lindquist Field for Jim Berger.
After the completion of the third inning, Ogden Raptors co-owners Dave Baggott and John E. Lindquist took Berger onto the field to announce him as the 3 millionth fan to attend a Raptors game across 26 seasons — and surprised him with a pair of prizes.
Berger was given two season tickets for the next 10 years and a customized, Dodger-blue letterman’s jacket from Coleman Knitting Mills — complete with a Raptors logo on the front chest and “3,000,000th fan” with “Sept. 4, 2019” on the back.
Berger said he was identified as the 3 millionth fan just minutes before being taken onto the field and did not know what prize that entailed until Baggott announced it to the crowd.
Berger says he’s been a season ticket holder for 15 seasons after moving to the area 26 years ago.
“To come out here on a night like this, watch some good baseball and have some fun with family and friends, and look at this scenery, you can’t beat it,” Berger said.
Baggott thanked the fans for keeping baseball in Ogden for 26 seasons. He said it’s an honor to reach the milestone because it means the Raptors have brought 3 million people to downtown Ogden.
OWLZ 3, RAPTORS 1
Orem pitchers held Ogden without a hit in 22 straight batters from the third to the ninth inning Wednesday before Andy Pages singled with one out to represent the tying run on base. But two Raptors batters followed with strikeouts and Orem claimed a 3-1 win.
Pages crushed a first-inning home run for Ogden’s only run. Raptors (52-21, 21-14) hitters struck out 16 times. D’Shawn Knowles and Anthony Mulrine hit solo homers for Orem.
Thursday is Ogden’s final home game of the regular season before returning home Monday for a playoff game. With three regular-season games left, the Raptors need two wins to tie and three to break the Pioneer League record for most wins in a season.
SERRANO Named
PITCHER OF WEEK
Ogden starter Elio Serrano was named Pioneer League pitcher of the week for Aug. 26 through Sept. 2, the league announced Tuesday. Serrano completed his rain-suspended start from Aug. 20 on Aug. 27, turning in five more innings of that start for the win.
Serrano also started Sept. 2 and threw seven innings, moving to 5-0 by allowing two hits and one run in a win.
VERDUGO SCRATCHED
Rehabbing major league outfielder Alex Verdugo was originally slated to start in Ogden’s lineup Wednesday before being scratched. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reported Verdugo is experiencing back soreness.