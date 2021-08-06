Recent trades for position players may prove to be useful for the Ogden Raptors after Friday night's game in Idaho Falls.
The Raptors gave up an early 8-3 lead to lose 12-8 to the Chukars, and lost catcher Kyle Kaufman and outfielder Reese Alexiades to injury.
Shorstop Pavin Parks doubled in a run and scored on a groundout in the first inning to put Ogden up 2-0. The Chukars went up 3-2 when outfielder Kona Quiggle hit a three-run homer, but the Raptors got it back in the third and more.
Ogden rapped six singles in the top of the third, with Andy Armstrong and Raul Shah each driving in a pair of runs, and the five-run inning put Ogden up 8-3.
But Raptors starter Reza Aleaziz couldn't record an out in the fourth inning and ultimately gave up nine total runs, taking the loss after giving up all five runs in the fourth. That included a three-run triple from Webb Little to tie the game before Little, charged to Aleaziz's ledger, scored on a sac fly after a pitching change to Anthony Donatella.
The first notable injury came to Kaufman in the second inning when he came out of the box wincing and holding his side and left-hip area after fouling off a pitch. On the next pitch, Kaufman grounded out to shortstop and barely left the home-plate area, and was pulled for Niko Pacheco.
A scarier moment came in the fifth when Idaho Falls extended its lead to 11-8. Steve Barmakian hit a hard liner to left field, sending Alexiades sprinting to the wall. Perhaps due to unfamiliarity with the park or just out of full effort, Alexiades slammed full-speed into the wall at the same time as the ball. The walls at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls have absolutely no padding or give.
Barmakian sped to third with a two-run triple for an 11-8 lead, and Alexiades stayed on the ground for about five minutes, holding his shoulder, chest and a leg at different points before finally walking off slowly on his own power. He was replaced by Calvin Estrada.
Of the three players recently acquired from Great Falls, infielder Troy Dixon made his debut and got on base in both of his plate appearances by hitting a single and drawing a walk. Infielder Chris Caffrey hit a pinch-hit groundout. Outfielder Dom Abbadessa, the best of the three, did not play Friday and has yet to make his Ogden debut.
Jake Waters, Nate Jenkins and Jon Nunnally held Ogden to three hits and zero runs in the final six innings.
Ogden and Idaho Falls play Game 4 of the series at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 12, Ogden 8
Boise 10, Grand Junction 5
Rocky Mountain 12, Great Falls 4
Missoula 4, Billings 1
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 13-5 ... 31-35 overall
Idaho Falls 11-7 ... 45-21
*Missoula 11-7 ... 46-20
Great Falls 5-13 ... 24-42
SOUTH
Boise 10-8 ... 30-36
Grand Junction 9-9 ... 35-30
*Ogden 8-10 ... 37-29
Rocky Mountain 5-13 ... 15-50
* — denotes first-half champion