The Ogden Raptors gave up the first run of Saturday night's contest against the Grand Junction Rockies. But, beyond that, the home team put together its most complete win yet.
Grant Weyman pitched five quality innings in his start for a win, Ogden supported him with six home runs and the Raptors demolished the Rockies 18-1 at Lindquist Field, running their win streak to 11 games.
Weyman walked Grand Junction (5-8) leadoff hitter Nate Scantlin to start the game. Scantlin stole second and scored on a single from Conner Uselton. But Weyman got a line out and a double play to end the top of the first, and that would be it for the visitors.
The Rockies totaled six hits on the night — four against Weyman, who threw five innings of one-run ball, striking out three and walking one.
Michael Agis, a former Grand Junction pitcher, threw two innings of shutout work, allowing one hit, striking out two and walking zero.
Mark Mixon finished with two more shutout innings, allowing one hit, striking out two and walking zero.
The reliever Mixon has now thrown nine innings this season without allowing an earned run, giving up three hits, striking out 12 and walking four.
It remained 1-0 into the third before Ogden (12-1) got going, with Jakob Goldfarb and David Maberry each hitting two-run homers for a 4-1 lead. Goldfarb now leads the Pioneer League with five homers.
Josh Broughton hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fourth leading to a 7-1 advantage.
Maberry hit his second homer of the game to lead off the fifth, making it 8-1.
Broughton hit his second dinger to lead off the sixth, and Raul Shah hit a two-run shot for a 13-1 score.
The Raptors scored five more in the seventh, with an RBI single from Maberry and Pavin Parks doubling in a run.
Maberry, the rookie first baseman out of Valdosta State who signed with Ogden ahead of this series, is now 10 for 13 (.769) with three homers, two doubles and 10 RBIs in less than four complete games with the team.
Broughton is batting .516 in nine games and Shah .451 having started all 13 games.
The two teams continue the series at 4 p.m. Sunday and conclude the six-game set at 7 p.m. Monday.