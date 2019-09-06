The Ogden Raptors tied the Pioneer League record for most wins in a season with a 21-5 beating of the Owlz on Friday night in Orem.
The win moves Ogden's record to 54-21 with one game remaining, tying the Great Falls Dodgers (1985: 54-16, 1988: 54-17) and the Provo Angels (2003: 54-22) for the league wins record.
Andy Pages belted two home runs and Sauryn Lao hit another to lead the Raptors' offensive onslaught. In total, 12 of Ogden's 19 hits went for extra bases (four doubles, two triples, six home runs).
Pages added a double to finish 3 for 4 and, Lao added a double and Jon Littell hit two doubles. Jeremy Arocho recorded a triple.
Littell doubled in two runs in the first for a 2-0 advantage. In the second, Zac Ching drove in two with a single, followed by Lao's homer, to make it 7-0.
Pages' first dinger was a three-run shot in the third inning, quickly turning it into a blowout at 10-1. Pages homered again in the fifth, a solo shot and his 19th of the season, to make it 12-4.
Things got out of hand in the ninth when Orem pitched position players. After Imanol Vargas tripled to lead off the inning, Littell, Ismael Alcantara and Arocho hit three consecutive home runs to go up 21-5.
Arocho then pitched the bottom of the ninth for Ogden, stranding a runner on third by striking out the final batter in his scoreless frame.
The two teams finish the regular season with a game Saturday in Orem.