Baseball fans in Northern Utah can watch the Ogden Raptors play for free when they host the Great Falls Voyagers on Saturday, July 31, at Lindquist Field.
In a promotional night sponsored by Ascent Credit Union, all tickets to the game are free. Interested fans simply need to visit the ticket office — located at the left-field corner of Lindquist Field, on the corner of 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue — during business hours and request the tickets they want.
The team announced the promotion in a video posted to social media. Fans do not need to be members of the credit union to get free tickets.
Team president Dave Baggott said in the video that the tickets are ready to go, and encouraged fans to pick them up sooner rather than later to allow for desired seat selection.
The first 1,000 fans through the gate will also get promotional items from Ascent Credit Union.
During a similar promotion in 2018, the Raptors drew a crowd of 5,780 fans. The team's single-game record is 6,317 set in 1997.
"We're hoping to pack the park," Baggott said.
The Raptors are currently 31-20 for the season and won the Pioneer League's South Division first-half championship, meaning Ogden will play in September's playoffs.
STAT LEADERS
With the change from the first to second half, Ogden has several league leaders and top performers leading the way.
As of Tuesday's off-day, the foremost of those is designated hitter and first baseman David Maberry. Maberry is leading the Pioneer League with a batting average of .477, and is currently on a 26-game hit streak.
Those could both become all-time league records. The single-season batting average record is .462 (Gary Redus, Billings, 1978), and the league's record for a hitting streak is 32 games (Chris Valaika, Billings, 2006).
Maberry did pinch-hit on July 12 and draw a walk; according to generally accepted definitions and as posted by Baseball Reference, games in which a batter appears once and is walked or hit by a pitch are not considered to count against hit streaks.
Because Maberry has also drawn 18 walks and been hit by 17 pitches (the single-season HBP record is 23), his on-base percentage leads the league at .573.
In straight-up counting stats, outfielder Jakob Goldfarb is on track to flirt with the league's single-season home run record of 23 (Gregory Morrison, Medicine Hat, 1997) due to both his prolific hitting and because the season is now at least 20 games longer than has generally been staged in the league's history.
Goldfarb has 16 homers through 51 games (the league used to play 76, and will play 96 this season). That leads the league by a margin of three homers and would still flirt with the record in a shorter season. Of those 16 home runs, he's hit seven to lead off the first inning of a game.
Goldfarb also leads the league in stolen bases with 23.
Josh Broughton is second in the league in batting average at .428. He's sixth in RBIs with 51 and Goldfarb has 50. Raptors shortstop Pavin Parks is second in the league with 67 RBIs. That's another tally record that may fall; Idaho Falls' Webb Little has 70 RBIs through 51 games, and the current record is 101 (Lyle Overbay, Missoula, 1999, in a dominant record for short-season affiliated leagues).
Parks is also second in doubles with 18, and Broughton second in triples with six.