OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors left bunches of scoring chances go by the wayside Thursday night at Lindquist Field.
When the game ended on a baserunning blunder, the Grand Junction Rockies had a 4-2 win and the Raptors lost their third straight game for the first time all season.
Trailing 4-2, the Raptors (48-19, 17-12) got their best chance in the eighth inning. Marco Hernandez hit a leadoff single and took second on a hit and run that also put Andrew Shaps safely on first. After Eddys Leonard popped out, Ismael Alcantara bounced a seeing-eye single up the middle to load the bases.
With a full count and all three runners going, Jorbit Vivas struck out swinging to end the threat and make Ogden 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position.
The game ended strangely in the ninth. Sauryn Lao drew a leadoff hit-by-pitch for the Raptors and eventually took third base. Andy Pages crushed a fly ball that would’ve tied the game but it hooked foul; he later struck out.
Hernandez drew a two-out walk and the Raptors subbed in Jeremy Arocho as a pinch runner to get more speed at first.
Once the ball was put back in play, Grand Junction (33-33, 14-14) pitcher Juan Mejia threw to first on appeal and an out was called — the ruling apparently that Hernandez never touched first base on his walk before being substituted out.
Ogden still holds a 3.5-game lead over Grand Junction in the second-half standings. The two teams finish their three-game series Friday.