OGDEN — The story of Thursday’s homestand opener was the Ogden Raptors leaving scoring chances wanting.
After Ogden chipped away at Orem’s lead to make it 9-8 after eight innings, Owlz third baseman Jose Verrier made a ball disappear in the night sky in the ninth for a two-run homer, securing an 11-8 win for the road team at Lindquist Field.
In the process of cutting a 9-6 deficit to 9-8, the Raptors (4-3) left a runner on third in the sixth, the bases loaded in the seventh and a runner on third in the eighth.
The latter was Justin Yurchak, who hit a two-RBI double just out of the reach of diving left fielder Caleb Scires and took third on a throw home, only to be stranded as the potential tying run.
In the ninth, Jeremy Arocho and Jon Littell each walked with one out, bringing Ogden’s potential tying run to the plate — but catcher Marco Hernandez grounded into a double play to end the game.
Verrier’s ninth-inning bomb was the difference as Orem (3-4) won its second straight over Ogden.
It was also the coda on a back-and-forth night.
The Raptors scored four runs in a bottom of the fourth that featured some rookie-ball type plays, highlighted by the Orem pitcher and first baseman failing to connect on a throw to first from about 10 feet away.
That started the ball rolling for the Raptors, who used a sacrifice fly, an RBI single, a wild pitch and another sac fly to take a 5-2 lead.
But Orem struck back in the next half-inning. Jeremiah Jackson hit a leadoff double and was immediately driven in by D’Shawn Knowles. After an infield hit and bloop single tied the game, Jeans Flores drove in two more with a single to put the Owlz up 7-5.
Orem shortstop Adrian Rondon hit 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Verrier drove in four runs for the Owlz.
Matt Leon picked up the win for Orem, throwing 4 1/3 innings of middle relief. Andrew Blake threw 1 1/3 innings for a save.
Ogden starter Jeronimo Castro threw four strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out six and leaving the game with a 5-2 lead.
Hernandez led the Raptors at the plate, hitting 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Yurchak and Sam McWilliams each had two hits for Ogden.
The two teams continue their four-game series Friday.