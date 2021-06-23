The Missoula Paddleheads used a six-run second inning to jump ahead en route to a 12-10 victory Wednesday over the Ogden Raptors, opening a six-game series by snapping a four-game losing streak and pulling the division leaders even by record.
Despite the big inning, Ogden (20-8) pulled to within 9-8 when Pavin Parks hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Jakob Goldfarb, and David Maberry hit his second double of the game to score Raul Shah in the top of the fourth.
With pitcher Tate Budnick in the midst of retiring nine straight Missoula (20-8) hitters, the Raptors loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth and a big, go-ahead inning seemed imminent. But Frankie Jezioro and Goldfarb each struck out and Shah grounded out to end the threat.
Budnick gave up two hits in 3 2/3 innings: a leadoff home run in the third inning that got Missoula to its ninth run, and a two-out double in the sixth. He was pulled for Mark Mixon, who walked two batters to load the bases before striking out Dean Nevarez to end that threat.
After Mixon put two aboard in the seventh, Chris Campbell took over and gave up a three-run homer to Aaron Bond in his first batter faced, putting the game away at 12-8.
Ogden pulled it to 12-10 in the eighth when Nick Michaels and Andy Armstrong each hit RBI singles, but Michaels was thrown out trying to go first-to-third on Armstrong's hit to end the inning.
Maberry upped his league-leading batting average to .531 (34 for 64) in 18 games by hitting 3 for 5 on Wednesday night.
Josh Broughton took the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs, though only four earned, in a start of two innings.
Ogden's lead in the Pioneer League South Division stands at seven games, with second-place Grand Junction (13-15) winning at home 6-4 against Great Falls.
Missoula's lead in the Pioneer League North Division stands at two games with the surging Idaho Falls Chukars (18-10) continually lighting up the scoreboard, the latest a 12-5 win against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Through 28 games, the Chukars (11.32 runs per game) have overtaken the Raptors (11.18) as the league's highest-scoring offense.
The same two teams continue their series in a game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday.