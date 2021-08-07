Each starter got through six innings Saturday night in Idaho Falls, but Ogden cracked the most in the seventh inning and the Raptors fell 9-3 to the Chukars, their third-straight loss.
Raptors starter Nico Tellache got through six innings giving up one run after Idaho Falls loaded the bases with singles in the first inning, Tellache walked a run in, but also pitched out of a larger rally.
Ogden trailed 1-0 through six because Nick Floyd was even better, allowing three hits and no runs through six innings.
The Raptors broke through first when, with two outs in the top of the seventh, Pavin Parks singled, Reese Alexiades doubled and Owen Taylor singled to put Ogden up 2-1.
But the Chukars got to Tellache in the bottom of the seventh. Tellache put two runners on and was pulled for John Timmins. With two outs, Matt Feinstein doubled in two runs for a 3-2 lead; with those runs credited to Tellache, he ultimately got the loss.
Idaho Falls wasn't done, however, because Andrew Don and Thomas DeBonville each drove in runs to make it 5-2. Timmins was pulled for Mark Mixon, who gave up a three-run homer to Kona Quiggle, and the ballgame was all but over at 8-2.
Jakob Goldfarb doubled in Calvin Estrada in Ogden's half of the eighth for an 8-3 score; Webb Little tripled and scored on a Feinstein single for the final tally in the bottom half.
Feinstein and Quiggle each drove in three for Idaho Falls, who is trying to chase down Billings in the North Division. Though the Chukars share the league's best overall record with Missoula (46-21), they must win the second half to make the playoffs and are currently two games back of Billings.
Ogden, who won the first half, is now 19-27 after the hot 18-3 start that included a new franchise-record win streak.
The series in Idaho Falls concludes 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:15 p.m. Monday.
SATURDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 9, Ogden 3
Grand Junction 10, Boise 8
Great Falls 11, Rocky Mountain 5
Billings 4 def. Missoula 4 via Home Run Knockout
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 14-5 ... 32-35
Idaho Falls 12-7 ... 46-21
*Missoula 11-8 ... 46-21
Great Falls 6-13 ... 25-42
SOUTH
Boise 10-9 ... 30-37
Grand Junction 10-9 ... 36-30
*Ogden 8-11 ... 37-30
Rocky Mountain 5-14 ... 15-51
* — denotes 1st-half champion