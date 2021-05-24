Because Sunday's game between the Ogden Raptors and Boise Hawks was washed out by a hailstorm, the two teams played earlier Monday evening for the first of two seven-inning games to complete the series.
The Raptors didn't get to wear their Los Carnívoros de Ogden uniforms as scheduled on Sunday, so the jerseys and hats designed to celebrate the multiethnic Latinx population of the area made their on-field debut Monday.
Unfortunately for Los Carnívoros, their bats were not awake for the earlier start and the Hawks prevailed 5-3, holding the home team to just three hits.
Two of those hits were ones that scored runs: outfielder Trenton Kemp hit a two-run home run in the first inning for a 2-0 lead, then infielder Owen Taylor hit a solo shot in the third to make it 3-3.
Wladimir Galindo singled in Bryce Brown in the fourth to put Boise (1-1) up 4-3, and Ogden (1-1) loaded the bases in the bottom half but couldn't score.
Kolton Kendrick made it 5-3 for the Hawks with a solo homer in the seventh.
Niko Pacheco accounted for Los Carnívoros' third hit. Pavin Parks drew two walks.
The two teams began Monday's second game, and the series finale, at about 8:30 p.m.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
History in Colorado Springs: The only Pioneer League game not postponed by weather Sunday was the Grand Junction Rockies playing at the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The game reached the end of nine innings tied 7-7.
That meant the two teams competed in the league's first Knock Out home run derby, which the league says is the first time a professional baseball game has been decided by such an event.
Rocky Mountain's Manny Olloque hit the winning home run, which gives the Vibes an 8-7 win.
Idaho Falls marathons: Billings and Idaho Falls had completed two games by Monday evening and both gave fans in Idaho Falls plenty of bang for the buck, runs and by-the-hour.
Saturday night, Idaho Falls defeated Billings 17-11 in a game that took 4 hours, 2 minutes to complete.
In Monday's first game, to make up Sunday's rainout, Billings took 3 hours, 21 minutes to defeat Idaho Falls 14-12 — in seven innings.