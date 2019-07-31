In an afternoon tilt in Denver, Colorado, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies played eight scoreless innings before the visitors scored five in the ninth to win 5-1.
Three hours later and a bit more than 200 miles to the west, their rookie-league affiliates did the same thing and the Ogden Raptors appeared poised to take a road win themselves.
Instead, a game-ending error delivered a 2-1 win to the Grand Junction Rockies at Suplizio Field, and the Raptors lost their first series of the season.
Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Corey Merrill finally allowed his first run in 15 innings pitched this season when a leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt and a Jack Yalowitz single tied the game 1-1.
Yalowitz went from first to third on a pickoff error by Merrill, who then got a ground out. Needing one out to send the game to extra innings, Ogden removed Merrill for Hunter Speer, who got Reese Berberet to pop up to shallow left field.
But shortstop Zac Ching dropped the catch, Yalowitz scored, and the Rockies (23-20, 4-1) won.
After being knotted 0-0 through eight, Ogden (34-9, 3-2) broke through when Jon Littell hit a sacrifice fly to score Sauryn Lao. Lao was at third base after a throwing error kept him from getting out at second.
The sloppy finish erased a great start from Elio Serrano, who got Ogden through the first six innings on only 66 pitches. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out six.
The Raptors recorded only three hits. One came from Andy Pages, who also drew three walks and was not retired in the contest.
Ogden now travels to Colorado Springs for a four-game series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes before the All-Star break.