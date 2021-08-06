The Ogden Raptors took a 4-1 lead early Thursday night in Idaho Falls but relinquished it with big innings and lost 12-4 in a game that began 30 minute late due to weather.
Ogden (37-28, 8-9 second half) totaled seven hits; no player had more than one. The Raptors went up 3-1 in the second inning when outfielder Reese Alexiades singled in a run, then catcher Niko Pacheco doubled in two more.
That became 4-1 when outfielder Jakob Goldfarb doubled in shorstop Pavin Parks in the third, but Idaho Falls starter Damon Ellis, in his IF debut after being traded from Great Falls, settled in and Ogden didn't threaten much again.
Idaho Falls (44-21, 10-7) hit five doubles and broke the game open with a six-run sixth inning that featured a two-RBI double from Hogan Brown. Isaiah Ramos was credited with the loss and Ogden reliever Tanner Rogen gave up four runs in 1/3 of an inning in the sixth.
Ramos and Rogen joined new, lightly-used outfielder Bryce Debbs and pitcher Troy Whitty as four Raptors who were waived come Friday morning.
That was to make room for two new hitters acquired via another trade with Great Falls, who seems to be staging a fire sale — the Voyagers previously sold the contract of Ellis to IF and infielder Chris Caffrey to Ogden, who made his debut pinch-hitting Thursday night.
The Raptors sent cash and next year's first-round pick — presumably meaning the Pioneer League plans another post-draft tryout camp with a draft that follows, which is how the Raptors signed outfielder Reese Alexiades over Pioneer Day weekend — to Great Falls in exchange for outfielder Dom Abbadessa and infielder Troy Dixon.
Abbadessa was Great Falls' best position player, leading the team with a .353 batting average, including 13 triples and 15 stolen bases, driving in 42 runs and having committed one error in the outfield in 54 games. That leads the league in triples and is sixth in stolen bases.
Dixon was also an everyday player, hitting .264 in 55 games with 13 doubles and five homers, driving in 30 runs.
Rather than surrounding Ogden's core with a carousel of college players unproven in the pros, the acquisitions of Abbadessa, Caffrey, and Dixon may boost the team's depth and provide rest opportunities for regulars like Goldfarb, Josh Broughton, Nick Michaels, Pavin Parks, Raul Shah and Owen Taylor, especially as the Raptors have already clinched a spot in September's playoffs by winning the first half in the South Division.
It may also help account for the absence of league-leading hitter David Maberry and his .452 average while he's on the ineligible list.
Abbadessa and Dixon are expected to be available to play this weekend.
The Raptors also re-signed right-handed pitcher Jack Cunningham and reinstated righty Justin Watland to the active roster Friday.
Ogden finishes the series in Idaho Falls from Friday through Monday, then returns home for a six-game series Aug. 11-16 against the Billings Mustangs.
THURSDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 12, Ogden 4
Boise 10, Grand Junction 4
Rocky Mountain 14, Great Falls 13
Billings 14, Missoula 4
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 13-4 ... 31-34 overall
Idaho Falls 10-7 ... 44-21
*Missoula 10-7 ... 45-20
Great Falls 5-12 ... 24-41
SOUTH
Boise 9-8 ... 29-36
Grand Junction 9-8 ... 35-29
*Ogden 8-9 ... 37-28
Rocky Mountain 4-13 ... 14-50
* — denotes first-half champion