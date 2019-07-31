A whopping six Ogden Raptors players have been named to the 2019 Pioneer League All-Star team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Outfielder Andy Pages and pitcher Kevin Malisheski will start for the Pioneer League squad as it faces All-Stars from the Northwest League in the fifth edition of the inter-league All-Star game. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho, home of the Boise Hawks of the Northwest League.
Other Raptors joining Pages and Malisheski as All-Stars are relief pitcher Corey Merrill, second baseman Sam McWilliams, third baseman Brandon Lewis and outfielder Jon Littell.
Joining Pages and Malisheski in the starting lineup are outfielders Colin Simpson (Grand Junction) and Tristan Carranza (Missoula), first baseman Harvin Mendoza (Great Falls), second baseman Clay Dungan (Idaho Falls), shortstop Liover Peguero (Missoula), third baseman Christian Koss (Grand Junction), catcher Michael Emodi (Idaho Falls), and designated hitter Jeremiah Jackson (Orem).
Great Falls manager Tim Esmay will manage the Pioneer League All-Star team as the Voyagers won the league title last year.
Malisheski, a 6-foot-3 right hander from Illinois, is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in nine starts for the Raptors. In 47 innings, he has struck out 53 batters, walking 13, with a .251 average against.
Pages, a 6-foot-1 outfielder from Cuba, is hitting .273 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 35 games.
Merrill has not allowed a run in 14 1/3 innings pitched, McWilliams is batting .309 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs, Lewis is batting .313 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 19 games, and Littell is batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .420.
The Northwest League is 3-1 in the previous four meetings, with the Pioneer League getting in the win column last year with a 13-10 win.
Ogden hosted the 2016 contest. This is the Northwest League's third time hosting the game (Spokane, Washington in 2015 and Hillsboro, Oregon in 2017). Grand Junction took the Pioneer League's second turn in 2018.