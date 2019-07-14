Backed by an unstoppable offense, the Ogden Raptors continued what is quickly becoming a march to the first-half division title with the first game of four on the road against the Missoula Osprey.
In what has become an almost comical string of seven straight victories, the Raptors defeated the Osprey 17-11 on Sunday night, moving Ogden to 22-6.
Another Grand Junction Rockies loss, this time 6-4 to the Billings Mustangs, means the Raptors lead the South Division by eight games with 10 remaining in the half.
The Raptors have won 17 of their last 19 games. In the current seven-game streak, Ogden has outscored opponents 82-29, or by an average of 11.7-4.1 per game.
Sunday's 4 hour, 5 minute marathon slugfest was close at times but Ogden led from wire to wire.
The display began in the top of the first when a Ryan Ward RBI double and a Sauryn Lao scoring single helped the Raptors to a 3-0 lead.
After Missoula's Francis Martinez homered to cut it to 3-2 in the second, Ogden answered in the top of the third when Joe Vranesh belted a three-run homer to put the Raptors up 7-2.
Missoula came back in the bottom of the frame when Spencer Brickhouse hit a two-RBI triple and Martinez hit another two-run homer, cutting Ogden's lead to 7-6.
It wasn't enough. In the top of the fourth, Justin Yurchak led off with a solo home run, Lao drove in two with a single and Vranesh drove in another. The scoring ended when a Vranesh-Lao double steal created a 12-6 lead.
After Ogden infielder Sam McWilliams homered for a 13-8 lead, it appeared the Osprey might threaten the outcome again when Tristen Carranza hit a two-run bomb in the sixth to make it 13-10.
But Missoula couldn't make their gloves hold up to continue a rally. After another Vranesh RBI, a pair of errors helped the Raptors increase their lead to 17-10 in the eighth inning.
Vranesh finished with four hits and five RBIs to lead Ogden at the plate, while McWilliams and Brandon Lewis each hit safely three times.
Newcomer Mark Mixon got the win on the mound, allowing one run in 1 2/3 innings early in the contest. Corey Merrill and Reza Aleaziz combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings to end the game.
Ogden and Missoula continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Monday.