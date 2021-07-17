OGDEN — After a pair of duds to close the first half, the Ogden Raptors opened the second half of the Pioneer Baseball League season with a pitching masterpiece from Nico Tellache, leading to a complete, 17-2 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Saturday night.
In front of a season-high 5,354 fans, Ogden's starter pitched around a rough first inning to allow just one run and was lights out for five more innings. Tellache threw six innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five.
After an Idaho Falls (34-15, 0-1) single in the top of the third was erased by a double play, Ogden (30-19, 1-0) kept the Chukars from recording a hit until the eighth inning when, after Raptors reliever Mark Mixon hit Tyler Kelly with two outs, Webb Little roped a triple to center field to score Kelly and make it 14-2.
Tellache issued two walks and gave up an RBI single to Thomas DeBonville in the first inning but kept the damage there. He then faced 16 batters, one over the minimum, between innings 2-6.
Ogden got RBI singles from Josh Broughton and Nick Michaels in the second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead.
It stayed that way until a disastrous fifth inning for Idaho Falls pitching. Michaels poked a two-run single to center field to make it 4-1, knocking Chukars starter Joe Slocum out of the game.
Reliever Jake Waters proceeded to give up a single, then issue a combination of three walks and two hit batters in succession, making it 8-1. Another run scored on an error, two runners scored on a wild pitch that shot toward IF's dugout, and Chuck Steele singled in David Maberry to make it 12-1 — a 10-run inning.
The only drama left was in Maberry's 23-game hit streak, endangered when he started 0 for 4. But in the bottom of the eighth, Ogden's Jakob Goldfarb launched a two-run, 422-foot bomb to center field to make it 16-2. Two batters later, Pavin Parks rocketed a 436-foot solo smash over Raptor Ridge for the 17-2 margin.
That got the order back around to Maberry for one more shot, and he punched a single up the middle, moving his hit streak to 24 games. The Pioneer League hit-streak record is 32 games.
Tellache and Mixon held Idaho Falls to four hits.
Michaels finished 4 for 6 to lead Ogden at the plate, driving in three runs. Parks drove in three, Broughton two and Raul Shah two.
The two teams continue the series at 4 p.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY SCORES
Ogden 17, Idaho Falls 2
Grand Junction 13, Rocky Mountain 3
Boise 5, Great Falls 3
Missoula 12, Billings 6
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
*Missoula 1-0
Idaho Falls 0-1
Great Falls 0-1
Billings 0-1
SOUTH
*Ogden 1-0
Grand Junction 1-0
Boise 1-0
Rocky Mountain 0-1
* — denotes first-half champion