OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors roster is nearly set and the team is ready to open the gates to the public ahead of the 2021 Pioneer Baseball League season.
The Raptors will welcome fans to a preseason FanFest at Lindquist Field. Gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Entry to the event is free. Fans can watch the conclusion of a team workout as both the baseball club and its new players have waited nearly two years for the opportunity to play a season.
Concessions and merchandise will be available, with a meet-and-greet planned following the workout.
One out-of-state player from last week's tryout has made the opening-night roster, while several Northern Utah natives are still with the club in an extended tryout. Two former Ogden Raptors pitchers will also be on the roster.
Manager Dean Stiles, formerly the Raptors pitching coach in 2018-19 when the team was affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is familiar with the community and is hopeful the fans will come out for Thursday's FanFest and Saturday's opening night.
"One of the reasons I made the decision and chose to come back was because of the people of the community. They've been great to me," Stiles said. "They love their baseball ... this is their team and our job is to try to represent them as well as we can."
The Raptors have not played since Sept. 15, 2019, losing the Pioneer League championship to Idaho Falls in the third and final game of the series at Lindquist Field.
The team and the league are now an independent "partner league" with Major League Baseball after a plan to remove short-season leagues from affiliation was successful.
The Raptors' roster now consists of mostly 22-25 year olds who have a year or two of minor league experience, or who played college baseball and graduated in 2019 or 2020.
Thursday brings a chance to see the team ahead of Saturday's season-opener that begins an expanded 96-game schedule. Ogden is preparing to host the Boise Hawks, a cut-out castoff from the Northwest League now in the Pioneer League, for a three-game series to open the season.
Saturday's opener will conclude with postgame fireworks.