After a day off, the Ogden Raptors resumed play Wednesday as leaders of the Pioneer League South Division with the first of four games at North Division leading Idaho Falls.
Ogden's league-leading offense won the day and the Raptors claimed a 9-3 road win, opening an eight-game set that represents the team's only road trip this season against teams in the North.
Ogden (18-6) jumped ahead 4-0 in the second inning and didn't look back, capped when young outfielder Andy Pages roped a two-RBI double. That gave Pages the league lead in RBIs (25) over teammate Justin Yurchak (24).
Infielder Sauryn Lao hit 4 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Raptors. His two-out hit in the ninth led to an RBI single from Brandon Wulff for the final tally.
Reza Aleaziz and Hunter Speer combined to hold the Chukars (14-8) to two hits and no runs in the final four innings.
With the win, the Raptors maintain a five-game lead over Grand Junction (13-11) in the South Division.
The series continues at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Ogden's Antonio Hernandez (6.32 ERA, .309 average against) and Idaho Falls' Alec Marsh (2.70 ERA, .211) are scheduled starters.