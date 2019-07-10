MH 061517 Raptors Jersey Stock 07-6.jpg
Buy Now

The new Raptors home jersey hat on display Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Lindquist Field in Ogden.

 MATT HERP/Standard-Examiner

After a day off, the Ogden Raptors resumed play Wednesday as leaders of the Pioneer League South Division with the first of four games at North Division leading Idaho Falls.

Ogden's league-leading offense won the day and the Raptors claimed a 9-3 road win, opening an eight-game set that represents the team's only road trip this season against teams in the North.

Ogden (18-6) jumped ahead 4-0 in the second inning and didn't look back, capped when young outfielder Andy Pages roped a two-RBI double. That gave Pages the league lead in RBIs (25) over teammate Justin Yurchak (24).

Infielder Sauryn Lao hit 4 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Raptors. His two-out hit in the ninth led to an RBI single from Brandon Wulff for the final tally.

Reza Aleaziz and Hunter Speer combined to hold the Chukars (14-8) to two hits and no runs in the final four innings.

With the win, the Raptors maintain a five-game lead over Grand Junction (13-11) in the South Division.

The series continues at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Ogden's Antonio Hernandez (6.32 ERA, .309 average against) and Idaho Falls' Alec Marsh (2.70 ERA, .211) are scheduled starters.

Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @bhein3/@WeberHQ and at facebook.com/WeberStateSports.

Tags

Brett Hein is the sports editor and covers Weber State sports for the Standard-Examiner.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!