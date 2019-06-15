OGDEN — The Pioneer League is a baseball league, sure, but Saturday night's game between the Ogden Raptors and Grand Junction Rockies felt a little like a basketball game.
One measure used to gauge the competitiveness of a basketball game is to track ties and lead changes. Saturday's baseball contest at Lindquist Field had enough of those to track: three ties, six lead changes.
That made it all the more a classic Pioneer League marathon, a game that finished with 23 runs, 22 hits and seven errors, played in front of 5,564 fans in a time of 3 hours, 21 minutes.
In the end, the Raptors prevailed by pushing across four runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 12-11.
Catcher Tre Todd singled to score Jeremy Arocho to start the rally. Right fielder Andy Pages lined an RBI double off the left-center wall to cut it to 11-10 and centerfielder Josh McClain followed with a two-RBI single to put Ogden ahead for good.
Darien Nuñez threw a scoreless 1 1/3 innings to close the game, striking out three and picking up the win for Ogden (2-0).
That rally overcame a four-run sixth from Grand Junction (0-2) that saw the Rockies rack up steals to a total of seven on the night.
Ogden first baseman Justin Yurchak continued his early tear by hitting a two-run homer in the first inning. The left-handed hitter is 6 for 8 with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBIs and two walks through two games.
Todd finished with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in Saturday's win.
Grand Junction designated hitter Owen Taylor made his pro debut by hitting a home run in his first at-bat. He was drafted in 2014 by Toronto but chose to play college ball at Kansas. He signed with the Colorado Rockies as a free agent this year and suited up for Grand Junction.
Taylor's hometown: Grand Junction, Colorado.