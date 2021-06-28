The Ogden Raptors were close to reversing a five-run deficit at Missoula and close to earning a series split with the first-place Paddleheads.
After another long shootout that's become a staple of the Pioneer League, Ogden fell 10-7 on the road Monday night to end the past week's series 2-4 against Missoula.
Missoula led 6-0 before Ogden scored in the fourth, courtesy an RBI double by David Maberry and a two-run homer by Raul Shah to bring Maberry home and the cut the Paddleheads' lead to 6-3.
Five of Missoula's six runs in the third inning were unearned, according to the box score. Ogden starting pitcher Mitchell Miller exited with a pitching line of 2 2/3 innings, six runs (one earned), five hits, two walks and six strikeouts.
Missoula promptly scored to make it 8-3, then the Raptors got within touching distance. Kyle Kaufman hit a three-run homer and Jakob Goldfarb's RBI double closed the deficit to 8-7.
Kaufman had gone 0 for 9 at the plate in five prior appearances for the Raptors before Monday. His 2-for-4 night upped his batting average to .154 and upped his RBI total to four.
By going 1 for 4, Maberry upped his hitting streak to 10 games dating back to a 1-for-2 night against the same Paddleheads on June 18 back in Ogden.
The Raptors are at home this Wednesday-Friday against a surging Idaho Falls team that's won 11 games in a row to land in a tie for first place with Missoula in the PBL North standings.
From Saturday-Monday, Ogden will visit Boise before coming back home the week after July 4 for a six-game stint against Missoula.
MONDAY SCORES
Missoula 10, Ogden 7
Grand Junction 7, Great Falls 6
Billings 3, Boise 2
Idaho Falls 11, Rocky Mountain 1
STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 23-10
Idaho Falls 23-10
Great Falls 13-20
Billings 12-21
SOUTH
Ogden 22-11
Grand Junction 17-16
Boise 14-19
Rocky Mountain 8-25