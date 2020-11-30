After much consternation and little information, Major League Baseball broke its silence Monday about long-reported and rumored plans to cut Pioneer League teams, including the Ogden Raptors, out of MLB affiliation.
That's what happened, though MLB simultaneously announced Monday that the Raptors and the existing Pioneer League teams will continue operations as an official, independent "Partner League" of the MLB starting in the 2021 season.
The full impact of the transition from affiliated minor league to independent partner league is currently unclear, including what level of players will take the field and exactly how involved MLB will be in the league. MLB characterized it as "high-quality professional baseball" in Monday's announcement.
Raptors team president Dave Baggott declined immediate comment to the Standard-Examiner, citing he is not yet authorized to speak on the change.
"The Pioneer League will collaborate with MLB to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the Western U.S. and Canada," a news release from MLB reads. "MLB will provide initial funding for the league’s operating expenses, as well as install scouting technology in Pioneer League ballparks to provide MLB Clubs with first-class scouting information on Pioneer League players.
"The agreement will also include a procedure for player transfers to MLB Clubs. The Leagues also will explore joint marketing, ticketing and fan engagement opportunities."
Major League Baseball has slowly been rolling out its changes to Minor League Baseball after taking over control of the once-separate league. The Appalachian League is now converted into a college wood-bat league for top freshmen and sophomores, and five teams in the northeast will now stage the MLB Draft League for draft-eligible prospects.
The Pioneer League joins the Atlantic League as a former affiliated league to transition to independent partner league.
Notable in the MLB announcement is the apparent completion of a once-defunct effort for the Orem Owlz to move to Colorado. The MLB says the eight members of the Pioneer League will maintain current names and branding, including the "Northern Colorado Owlz."
Reporting from The Coloradoan shows the Owlz owner is building a multi-use sports complex in Windsor, Colorado, near Fort Collins and Greeley, while in August indicating the future of the Owlz was not yet set. Monday's announcement apparently makes official the club's move to Colorado.
Monday's release included statements from various leaders, including Sen. Mitt Romney:
“This is great news for Ogden, for Utah, and for ‘America’s Pastime,’" Romney said in the statement. "With this decision, the Raptors will continue to provide baseball for fans of all ages throughout our state and the region. I look forward to seeing them play professional baseball next year and for years to come."