The first inning of the latest Ogden-at-Orem baseball matchup ended up being a representative snapshot of the game.
After the Raptors were put down in order to open the game, the Owlz pushed across a run when rehabbing major leaguer Andrelton Simmons reached base on a fielder’s choice, took second on a balk, and scored on a pickoff error from Ogden starter Kevin Malisheski.
The rest of the contest followed similar lines and Orem claimed a 9-4 win Wednesday night at UCCU Ballpark.
The Raptors (4-2) totaled only two hits in the first six innings as Orem (2-4) starter Jerryell Rivera threw five one-hit innings.
A pair of leadoff singles in the seventh doubled Ogden’s hit output but a double play erased any scoring chance.
Meanwhile, two wild pitches and three consecutive two-out singles helped Orem to a 4-0 lead after three innings. Caleb Scires hit a leadoff homer for the Owlz in the sixth for a 5-1 lead.
The eighth inning put the game out of reach when Ogden reliever Drew Finley walked four batters to open the frame, throwing balls in 16 of 18 pitches. After he was replaced, a throwing error scored two runs and a wild pitch another, putting Orem ahead 9-1.
Sauryn Lao doubled twice in the game for the Raptors. He and Jon Littell had four of Ogden’s seven hits, each earning hits in a ninth inning that also saw two Orem errors, allowing the Raptors to cut it to the final 9-4 mark before being retired.
The two teams shift to Ogden for a four-game Raptors homestand beginning tonight.