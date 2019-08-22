By the time the game ended, it was a distant memory that Grand Junction once led 1-0.
The Ogden Raptors racked up a season-high 17 hits, including seven doubles and two home runs, to beat up the homestanding Rockies 14-2 on Thursday night at Suplizio Field.
Ogden (46-14, 15-7) really heated up in the fourth inning. That's when Aldrich De Jongh, Marco Hernandez, Andy Pages, Jorbit Vivas and Zac Ching all hit doubles to put the Raptors up 8-1.
Sauryn Lao then blasted a two-run homer for good measure to make it a seven-run frame and 10-1 after four innings.
Lao homered again in the seventh inning with two outs, another two-run homer, for a 13-2 lead.
Then more doubles: Hernandez and Jeremy Arocho hit consecutive doubles in the eighth, scoring the former for the final 14-2 margin.
Hernandez and Lao each totaled four hits for Ogden, while Lao led with four RBIs. Every Raptor hit safely in the game, and seven of nine recorded an RBI.
With 46 wins and 16 games remaining, the Raptors are two wins from breaking their single-season franchise record for victories (47-29, 2017).