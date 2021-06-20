New infielder Andy Armstrong hit 3 for 3 with three RBIs to spur Ogden's high-powered offense back into action Sunday evening as the Raptors defeated the Boise Hawks 14-6 at Lindquist Field.
After losing Saturday's series opener, Ogden fell down 2-0 before it batted Sunday but the Raptors answered when Nick Michaels drove in two runs with a single to make it 2-2.
From there, the Raptors took control, scoring four more in the second inning helped by a two-RBI single from David Maberry for a 6-3 lead.
Ogden (20-6) threw open the door in the fifth inning when Niko Pacheco hit a two-run homer and three more run-scoring singles put the Raptors ahead 13-5.
Boise (8-18) starter Jayce Vancena gave up 16 hits and 11 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.
Mitchell Miller threw 4 2/3 in his start for Ogden, giving up two earned runs. Tate Budnick got the win in 1 1/3 of middle relief and Mark Mixon pitched a three-inning save, allowing one run.
The two teams finish the series with a rubber match at 7 p.m. Monday.