After consecutive series sweeps, the Ogden Raptors wasted no time putting runs on the board Wednesday in Colorado Springs, leading to an 8-4 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the road series opener.
The win is Ogden’s 14th straight, extending a franchise-record win streak, and moves the Raptors to 15-1 on the season in Pioneer League play.
Outfielder Jakob Goldfarb led the game off with a double, and he and first baseman Owen Taylor scored on a Pavin Parks triple. Parks scored on a single from Nick Michaels and Ogden led 3-0 in the first inning.
Though the Vibes (5-11) knotted the score in the second, the Raptors regained the lead 4-3 when designated hitter David Maberry walked, took second on a balk, third on a single and scored on a wild pitch.
Ogden put the game away in the fifth by scoring four runs with two outs. Miguel Tejada Jr. doubled in Parks, Josh Broughton singled in Tejada Jr. and later scored on a wild pitch, and Taylor finished the scoring by singling in Goldfarb for an 8-3 lead.
Michael Agis pitched the Raptors out of an eighth-inning jam that threatened to make it a ballgame, loading the bases with one out by surrendering three consecutive singles. But Agis induced two groundouts and got out of the inning with just one run allowed.
Anthony Donatella threw 4 2/3 innings in his start, being pulled just shy of earning a win after giving up a pair of hits in the fifth. He struck out seven, walked one and gave up two earned runs.
Mark Mixon got the win, back to his usual dominant self after a down inning Monday. He threw 2 1/3 innings that were perfect except one batter who reached via error. Donatella, Mixon and Agis combined to strike out 11 and walk one.
Parks finished the night 4 for 5 with two RBIs to lead Ogden at the plate. Broughton and Goldfarb each had two hits.
The two teams continue the series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.