In the daily game of baseball, sometimes even good teams turn in sleepy performances, face tough pitching, or simply don't have it.
After a hot start to the season, the Ogden Raptors looked to have such a game Saturday, trailing the Great Falls Voyagers 8-3 after seven innings.
Then the flood-gates opened. The Raptors scored two runs in the eighth and seven more in the ninth to take a 12-8 win and improve to 6-1 on the season.
The decisive top of the ninth was a story to itself. Tim Susnara, Nick Michaels and Owen Taylor started the frame with consecutive doubles to make it 8-7. Josh Broughton, who got two outs facing two batters on the mound in the eighth, drew a walk. That brought up Raul Shah, who cracked a three-run homer and gave Ogden its first lead of the night at 10-8.
Cory Wills drew a walk, Jakob Goldfarb doubled him in, and Susnara eventually doubled in Goldfarb for his second two-bagger of the inning and for the final 12-8 margin.
Reza Aleaziz gave up a harmless single and otherwise recorded a clean save in the bottom of the ninth. Broughton got the win on the mound.
The two teams play again at 4 p.m. Sunday, then finish the six-game series at 1 p.m. Monday.