After starting 2-1, the Ogden Raptors will wait one more day to begin their first road series of the 2021 season.
Ogden’s road game at Great Falls on Wednesday has been postponed by rain.
The Raptors and Voyagers will play their regularly scheduled Thursday game at 7 p.m., then play a 6 p.m. doubleheader Friday to make up Wednesday’s rainout. The series is scheduled for six games, concluding Monday.
ROSTER MOVE
The Raptors announced earlier Wednesday that outfielder Trenton Kemp was put on the ineligible list pending medical evaluation. In his place, the team signed former Royals draft pick Josh Broughton.
Broughton threw 5 2/3 innings in the Arizona League in 2019 but was an infielder/utility player in college at Valdosta State, batting .357 as a senior with 57 RBIs in 55 games. He also threw 5 innings there his senior year.