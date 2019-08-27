OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors set a new franchise record for wins in a season by winning the first game of two played Tuesday against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, 5-2.
Andy Pages launched two home runs in the contest that was suspended by rain one week ago — a solo homer in the first inning on Aug. 20 in Colorado Springs, then a two-run homer in the eighth on Aug. 27 at Lindquist Field — to put the Raptors ahead 3-2.
Ryan Ward scored in the ninth on a double steal, followed by Aldrich De Jongh scoring on a sacrifice fly for the final margin.
The win gave Ogden 48 victories this season, which eclipses 2017's record of 47-29 as the most wins in 26 Raptors seasons.
The rules about a suspended game resumed on another date dictate that results are counted as if they happened on the original date, which was Aug. 20. So in a technicality, Monday's 11-5 win will go down as Ogden's 48th win.
Elio Serrano, who started the same game last week, picked up as Tuesday's "starter" in Game 1, throwing five more innings. His totals for the contest: Five hits and one earned run allowed across eight innings. Mitchell Tyranski threw the ninth inning, striking out two to get his first save.
VIBES 4, RAPTORS 3
Ogden (48-17, 17-10) left a few too many scoring chances go unconverted in a 4-3 loss to Rocky Mountain (29-36, 12-15) in Tuesday's second game, a seven-inning affair.
After two quick scoreless innings, Nick Egnatuk and Joe Gray hit consecutive solo homers to put the Vibes up 2-0 in the third.
Carlos Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to put the visitors ahead 4-1.
The Raptors threatened in the fifth inning when newcomer Eddys Leonard singled and Ramon Rodriguez walked. They both advanced on a flyout but were stranded.
Jon Littell and Aldrich De Jongh each got on board to lead off the bottom of the sixth and each later scored on sacrifice flies to cut the deficit to 4-3. Leonard and Rodriguez each singled with two outs but Leonard was left on third base as Ogden's final threat.
The Raptors have 11 more regular-season games to add to their record win total. Ogden next hosts Grand Junction for a three-game series.