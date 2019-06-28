Due to an unplayable spot in the outfield postponing Thursday's matchup, the Ogden Raptors and Grand Junction Rockies played two seven-inning games Friday at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The first-place Raptors (9-5) looked to build a lead in the Pioneer League South Division headed into the doubleheader but a Rockies (7-6) final-inning rally in the nightcap led to a split.
RAPTORS 8, ROCKIES 4
Aside from a pair of sixth-inning errors, Ogden played as complete a game as any this season — batters hit five doubles and a homer, and three pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the shortened game — as the Raptors took Game 1 on Friday evening, 8-4.
Ogden starter Alfredo Tavarez threw four innings, striking out six and making just one mistake, allowing a first-inning solo homer to Brenton Doyle.
Melvin Jimenez threw a scintillating 2 2/3 innings from there, marred by a pair of late walks that turned into runs, by striking out seven batters. He has struck out 20 batters in 9 1/3 innings this season.
Yeison Cespedes recorded a strikeout for the final out in relief of Jimenez.
Sam McWilliams, Justin Yurchak and Sauryn Lao all hit doubles in the third inning to help Ogden to a 3-1 lead.
Raptors outfielder Andy Pages remained red-hot, launching a two-run homer for a 5-1 advantage after five innings. All told after Friday, Pages has eight hits — including four home runs and two doubles — and 12 RBIs during the four games of this road trip.
ROCKIES 5, RAPTORS 4
The Raptors appeared poised to sweep the doubleheader by taking a 4-2 lead into the seventh before Grand Junction staged a final-inning push to take the contest, 5-4.
Turner Brown and Christopher Navarro led off the bottom of the seventh with singles and moved to second and third on a sacrifice bunt. Julio Carreras tripled to score both and tie the game 4-4, knocking Edward Cuello out of the game.
With Reza Aleaziz entering on the mound, Ogden issued two intentional walks to load the bases to create force outs, but Aleaziz walked Max George on a full-count pitch, pushing Carreras home for the walk-off win.
Pages hit two RBI doubles in the game for Ogden, one in the first for a 1-0 lead and one in the fourth for a 3-1 lead, both scoring Jeremy Arocho.
Raptors outfielder Ryan Ward hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, scoring Yurchak, for a 4-1 lead.
Eddy Diaz singled with runners on second and third for the Rockies in the fifth, scoring one, but Pages recorded his second outfield assist at home plate of the road trip by throwing out Brown to keep the lead at 4-2.
Kenneth Betancourt led off Ogden's half of the sixth with a triple but was thrown out at the plate for the first out after Arocho grounded to second.
The two teams finish their three-game series at 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Ogden has Sunday off before a three-game series at Orem, returning home July 4.
STANDINGS
Ogden entered Friday with a 1.5-game lead on Grand Junction in the South Division and was a few outs away from making that 3.5 until the seventh-inning rally grabbed the second game for the Rockies, keeping the Raptors' division lead at 1.5.
TRANSACTIONS
Left-handed pitcher Darien Nuñez and catcher Ramon Rodriguez were both called up Friday to high-A Rancho Cucamonga in the California League.
Roster transactions have been fairly low-key so far this season, a break from the record-setting quantity of moves the Dodgers have put the Ogden roster through in recent years.
While that may still happen, Friday's moves were only the second time in 10 days to see a change, with the previous being the addition of 2019 draft pick Brandon Wulff on June 22.