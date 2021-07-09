OGDEN — Pavin Parks hit 3 for 5 to move his season average to .400 and Chris Campbell was perfect in his stint on the mound, but highlights were scant as the Missoula Paddleheads stifled the Ogden Raptors 7-1 in front of a season-high 4,998 fans Friday night at Lindquist Field.
Despite the loss, Ogden (27-15) inched closer to the first-half title in the Pioneer League South Division as Grand Junction (22-19) took a 16-5 home loss to Boise. With six games left, the Raptors still lead the Rockies by 4 1/2 games.
Any combination of Raptors wins or Rockies losses that totals two delivers the first-half title to Ogden.
Missoula (30-12) got all the runs it would need in the first three at-bats of the game when Cameron Thompson, Jose Reyes and Luke Navigato hit consecutive doubles to put the visitors up 2-0.
The Paddleheads keep winning to stave off Idaho Falls, who is one game back in the North Division.
Jakob Goldfarb led off the bottom of the first with a triple to right field and scored on a Josh Broughton groundout. Other than that initial blip, Kevin Hilton was masterful on the mound for Missoula, giving up a total of six hits in seven innings.
Reza Aleaziz gave up six more hits but no more runs in his start for the Raptors as the game remained 2-1 into the sixth. Two new Ogden pitchers lost touch when Colt Mink got two outs but loaded the bases with walks, and Jackson Sigman — who threw 14 innings for Missoula earlier this season — surrendered a grand slam to Clay Fisher to make it 6-1 for the Paddleheads.
After the visitors pushed it to 7-1 with two outs in the seventh, Ogden hurler Chris Campbell took over on the mound and finished the night with 2 1/3 perfect innings, striking out four. But Ogden couldn't mount any rallies, loading the bases but failing to score in the eighth.
Game 4 of the six-game series is at 7 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY SCORES
Missoula 7, Ogden 1
Boise 16, Grand Junction 5
Idaho Falls 11, Rocky Mountain 5
Great Falls 14, Billings 4
UPDATED STANDINGS
6 games left in the 1st half
NORTH
Missoula 30-12
Idaho Falls 29-13
Great Falls 18-24
Billings 15-27
SOUTH
Ogden 27-15
Grand Junction 22-19
Boise 17-25
Rocky Mountain 9-32