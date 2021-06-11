The Ogden Raptors dropped a second straight game for the first time this season, surrendering a late lead Friday night in a 4-3 loss to the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs.
A half-inning after Pavin Parks was thrown out at home trying to score on a putout at first to end an Ogden (15-3) scoring threat, Rocky Mountain (7-11) took the lead in the bottom of the eighth.
Ogden centerfielder Jakob Goldfarb ran down a deep drive to the warning track but couldn't secure the catch, resulting in a triple. That runner scored to tie the game 3-3 on a groundout in which the batter, Aldo Nunez, was safe at first to beat a potential double play. The throw got away and Nunez was awarded second base.
With two outs, Nunez broke for third while Ogden pitcher Reza Aleaziz still had the ball. Aleaziz stepped off the rubber and threw to third but threw it away, and Nunez scored what proved to be the winning run for the Vibes. Aleaziz struck out the batter for the third out on the next pitch.
Goldfarb singled and scored on a double from Raul Shah to put Ogden up 1-0 in the first.
In the fifth, Frankie Jezioro hit a one-out triple and scored on a Josh Broughton sacrifice fly to tie the game 2-2.
The Raptors got the leadoff hitter aboard in the sixth and eventually loaded the bases, but did not score.
Broughton singled in the seventh and scored on a single from Goldfarb to put Ogden ahead 3-2 before the doomed eighth inning.
Due to technical difficulties with the Pioneer League's scoring site, further information and details about the game was not available.
The two teams continue the series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.