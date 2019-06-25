The Ogden Raptors made their franchise debut in the city of Colorado Springs on Tuesday night and it was a worthy Pioneer League entry.
In a game that saw both managers ejected, one inning last 1 hour, 4 minutes — and last 3 hours, 37 minutes minutes in total — the Raptors bounced back from coughing up an eight-run lead to defeat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 11-10 in front of 5,486 fans at UCHealth Park.
The marathon frame in question: the 15-run sixth inning.
Ogden (7-4) opened the scoring with a three-run homer from Andy Pages to give the Raptors a 6-1 lead. Zac Ching added an RBI single and Tre Todd scored two on a double to put the visitors up 9-1.
Rocky Mountain (4-6) rebounded in the bottom of the sixth after Ogden reliever Drew Finley walked three batters with one out, moving his season total to 11 walks in four innings. Antonio Pinero cleared loaded bases with a double to make it 9-6. Ernesto Martinez later drove in two on a double to tie the game, then scored to make it 10-9 by taking third and home on wild pitches.
Raptors second baseman Sam McWilliams came up with his third hit of the day to lead off the seventh in an immediate answer — a solo home run that knotted the game 10-10.
Two plays from there won the game for Ogden.
Still in the top of the seventh, Justin Yurchak singled. In a rare play, he shrewdly tagged up and took second base on a deep fly ball from Pages. That set up Joe Vranesh for a single and what proved to be the game-winning RBI for the Raptors, driving in Yurchak from second.
Ogden wasn’t out of the woods yet as Vibes outfielder Edwin Sano found third base on two occasions as the potential tying run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Sano singled with one out and eventually went to third when a walk loaded the bases. Bryan Torres flew out to Pages in center field. Pages saved the lead, firing home to get Sano at the plate after he tried to tag and score.
In the bottom of the ninth, Sano again singled with one out — then went from first to third on a wild pitch. Hunter Speer struck out Michael Wilson and induced a Pinero fly out, and the Raptors escaped with the win.
The contest opened an eight-game, 10-day road trip for Ogden. The Raptors and Vibes conclude their two-game series at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday before a three-game series in Grand Junction.