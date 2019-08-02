After rain derailed the start of the four-game series Thursday between the Ogden Raptors and Rocky Mountain Vibes, the visitors got back to their winning ways by sweeping a pair of seven-inning contests Friday in Colorado Springs.
The wins improve Ogden to 36-9 overall and 5-2 in the second half.
The two teams play Game 3 of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.
RAPTORS 1, VIBES 0
Ogden and Rocky Mountain played six scoreless innings before the Raptors broke through in the top of the seventh in Game 1.
Brandon Lewis led off the inning with a double and was moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Andrew Shaps. Zac Ching lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Lewis for a 1-0 lead.
Ogden totaled six hits and left only three runners on base but cashed in the final-inning opportunity.
It looked like Ogden might give it up similar to their series-ending loss Wednesday in Grand Junction when Edwin Sano and Jose Sibrian singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh for Rocky Mountain.
A sacrifice bunt moved them up a base, meaning the tying run was on third and the winning run on second. After Ogden reliever Jeff Belge walked Carlos Rodriguez to get force outs at any base, he struck out Cam Devanney and got Bryan Torres to ground out, ending the game.
Alfredo Tavarez pitched five innings of scoreless ball as Ogden's starter, allowing seven hits but walking zero while striking out three. Belge pitched the final two innings and got the win by escaping the final-inning jam.
Karsen Lindell's five scoreless innings for the Vibes featured six strikeouts, no walks and only four hits.
Ogden struck out seven times and did not draw a walk, use sacrifices to manufacture the winning run.
RAPTORS 11, VIBES 5
Runs flowed a bit more freely in Game 2 of the doubleheader when Lewis doubled in a run and later scored on an error to give Ogden a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Vibes answered in the third, tying the game when a pair of leadoff singles led to a Devanney two-run double, then taking the lead on a double steal that scored Devanney.
The Raptors regained the lead in the next half-inning when Jon Littell hit a leadoff double and Brandon Wulff promptly socked a homer for a 4-3 advantage.
That was the first of three homers for Ogden. The fifth began just like the fourth when Andy Pages hit a leadoff single and Lewis immediately followed with a homer for a 6-3 lead.
Ching blasted a three-run dinger in the seventh to put the game away.
Lewis finished the day hitting 5 of 7 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Antonio Hernandez won Game 2 on the mound. He threw five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two.
Drew Finley pitched the final two innings for Ogden, including a quick, scoreless sixth, but issued two walks in the seventh that helped Rocky Mountain push across a run.