The Ogden Raptors played a doubleheader against the Orem Owlz on Wednesday after Tuesday's game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
GAME 1: Ogden 7, Orem 2
The 7-8-9 hitters for Ogden batted 5 for 10 with six RBIs, a double and a triple to lead the Raptors to a win in a seven-inning game.
Catcher Tre Todd hit 2 for 4 and drove in four runs, three of which came on a three-run double to give the Raptors a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Andrew Shaps hit an RBI triple in the fourth from the No. 9 spot and Jimmy Titus batted 1 for 3 with an RBI in the No. 8 spot.
The Raptors were particularly potent with two outs as Ogden batters drove in six of the team's seven runs with two outs.
Ogden built a 7-0 lead before Orem plated its only two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Starting pitcher Jeronimo Castro pitched five innings and struck out two batters in the win.
GAME 2: Ogden 3, Orem 1
Andy Pages homered in the first inning to give Ogden a 1-0 lead, Orem tied the game in the third at 1-1 and Jon Littell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth that ultimately plated the game's deciding run.
Joe Vranesh added an insurance run in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single to score Moises Perez.
Elio Serrano pitched five innings, allowed four hits, one run and struck out six. Orem loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but relief pitcher Reza Aleaziz struck out Jeremiah Jackson to end the threat.
The Raptors (13-5) begin a five-game homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes beginning on Thursday, July 4. The Vibes are the new addition to the Pioneer League this year and it will be their first appearance at Lindquist Field.
Friday's game will be followed by postgame fireworks while Monday's game features a Ross Stripling bobblehead that will be given out to the first 500 fans through the gates.