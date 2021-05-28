After a 17-8 win to open the series Thursday, the Ogden Raptors won again to open a Friday doubleheader in a 7-5, slow-moving, seven-inning victory at Great Falls.
Christopher Campbell got the win in 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six in his first two innings before running into trouble in the seventh. Great Falls plated a run and had two on with the game-winning run at the plate and only one out.
Raptors reliever Mark Mixon came on and got Chris Caffrey to ground into a double play to end the game.
Campbell and starter Cole Stringer pitchers struck out 11 Voyagers batters while issuing one walk in 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs.
The teams combined to commit five errors in the first two innings as the lead changed each half-inning. Raptors outfielder Frankie Jezioro began the game reaching by error, Pavin Parks and Tim Susnara then reached by walk, and the first two scored on a fielder's choice play off the bat of Raul Shah to make it 2-0.
Ogden (4-1) committed two errors in the bottom of the first to help the Voyagers take a 3-2 lead.
After each team scored one in the second to make it 4-3, the Raptors took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the third inning when Ernie Geraci singled in Josh Broughton, and Niko Pacheco scored on a Jezioro sac fly.
Pacheco made it 7-4 with a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning.
The two teams began game two well after 9 p.m. This story will be updated at the conclusion of that game.